Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $214.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

