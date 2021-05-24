Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

