Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.