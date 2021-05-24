The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $78.66 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Waste Management worth $78,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $140.97 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

