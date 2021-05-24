Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.