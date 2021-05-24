Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $265.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average is $256.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.