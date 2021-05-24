Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 69,935 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

