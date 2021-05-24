Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.30 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

