Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,181 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,575,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $80.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.