Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12,547.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

TT stock opened at $182.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

