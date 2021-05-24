Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after buying an additional 293,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 143,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,808 shares of company stock valued at $214,708. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.