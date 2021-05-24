Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $277.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

