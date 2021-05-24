Swiss National Bank Sells 36,900 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $187,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

