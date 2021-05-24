Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $23.47 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,595 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

