MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Target by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,689,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $225.09 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

