Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

