Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

