The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.08 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

