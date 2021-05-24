Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8,642.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $163.86 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

