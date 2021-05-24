Rhumbline Advisers Sells 23,172 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $40,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

