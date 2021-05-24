Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,860 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $39,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

