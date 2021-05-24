Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $65.61 million and approximately $50.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.06 or 0.00906308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.12 or 0.09146854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00082627 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

