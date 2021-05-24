PopularCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $292,218.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00435957 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,599.53 or 0.99914467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00034610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00085427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

