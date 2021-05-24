Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $362.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $177.32 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.