5,746 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

