Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

