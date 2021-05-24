Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

PRVA stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

