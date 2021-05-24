Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 335,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 83.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 65.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 57,770 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

