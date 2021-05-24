Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $34.55 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

