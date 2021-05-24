Graypoint LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $68.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

