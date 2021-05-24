SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $490.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

