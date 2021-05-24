Connable Office Inc. Has $195,000 Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 377.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

