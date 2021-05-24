Connable Office Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $31.60 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

