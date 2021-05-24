Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,745 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.