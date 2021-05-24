Connable Office Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock worth $3,052,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

