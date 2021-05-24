Connable Office Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $406.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

