Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter.

HIBB stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Jane F. Aggers sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $588,293.32. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

