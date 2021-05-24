Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 5,670 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,355. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

