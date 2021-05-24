Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,111 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRI. Truist raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $31.45 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

