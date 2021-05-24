Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 119.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

