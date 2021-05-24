Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $679,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $95.20 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

