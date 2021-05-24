Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8,016.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $254.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.41 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -577.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

