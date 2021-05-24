Graypoint LLC Acquires 9,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 167.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

