Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 665.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,526 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

