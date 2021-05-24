Graypoint LLC Purchases 9,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 167.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

