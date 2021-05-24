Graypoint LLC Purchases 284 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,367,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,652,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.10 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

