Graypoint LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 68,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 612,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

