Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 4,080 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total value of $3,160,298.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,407,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $164.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.91. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

