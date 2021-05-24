Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 561 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $480.29. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.