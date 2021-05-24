Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,757 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $269.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

